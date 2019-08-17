Body of croc attack victim found in river in Sarawak, but search for missing Myanmar citizen continues

Firemen from Lundu ferrying the remains of Indonesian Ridwan Jayadi, August 17, 2019. — Picture courtesy of Lundu Bomba station

KUCHING, Aug 17 — The headless body of an Indonesian national, who was dragged underwater by a crocodile yesterday after he jumped from his boat to disentangle his fishing net, was found this afternoon, a spokesman of the Lundu Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) station said.

Ridwan Jayadi’s body, without the arms and the right leg, was found floating about two kilometres away at another river, Lubok Lobak Kertang, about 3.10pm by the search team.

The remains have been handed over to the Lundu police for further action.

Ridwan, 25, had jumped into Sungai Lobak Stoh to disentangle his fishing net which stuck onto something on the river bed yesterday.

He was attacked by the crocodile and dragged as he was diving under water.

Two friends witnessed him shouting for help before he disappeared under water.

Elsewhere in Sibu, a search operation resumed this morning for missing ship crew Si Thu Htun, 21, a Myanmarese national, who was said to have jumped from a ship into Rejang river yesterday.

Sibu Bomba station spokesman said Si Thu Htun and a fellow Myanmarese had jumped into the river after they have had their haircut on board the ship which berthed at a wharf at Jalan Ding Lik Kong.

The spokesman said the Myanmarese was carried away by the river current and disappeared.

However, the other Myanmarese managed to swim to safety.

The spokesman said the search operation, also involving the police and the civil defence department, was suspended at 6pm today, and will resume tomorrow morning.