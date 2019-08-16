Nepalese security guard in KL injured in Molotov cocktail attack

Wangsa Maju district deputy police chief DSP Muhammad Najib Hamzah said the case is under investigation. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — A Nepalese man suffered burns on his hands and back after a Molotov cocktail was thrown at the guard post of a condominium in Taman Danau Kota here today, causing it to catch fire.

“A Nepalese guard on duty at the time suffered 10 per cent burns on his hands and back and was given treatment by paramedics at the scene,” said a spokesman of the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department operations room.

In a statement, he said the fire station received an emergency call at 4.41am and sent eight firemen to the scene.

The case has been handed over to the police for further investigation, he said.

Wangsa Maju district deputy police chief DSP Muhammad Najib Hamzah, when contacted, said the police are investigating the case and would issue a statement later. — Bernama