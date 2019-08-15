Standard Five boy nabbed for raping cousin, 12, in Sabah

Penampang police say the boy has been remanded for seven days for investigation under Section 376 of the Penal Code for rape. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — Police arrested a Standard Five student on Sunday for raping his 12-year-old cousin.

The incident took place at their home and was discovered by the victim's brother who walked in on them.

Penampang District Police Chief Deputy Superintendent Mohd Harris Ibrahim said the victim’s mother then lodged a report, leading to the arrest at noon the next day.

“The male child admitted to committing the sex act with his cousin for at least four times,” he was quoted as saying by Berita Harian.

“He admitted to being influenced by pornography which he used to watch through his smart phone.”

Mohd Harris added that the police are investigating when the rapes began.

The boy has been remanded for seven days for investigation under Section 376 of the Penal Code for rape.