Malaysia’s population hits 32.58 million

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 15 — Malaysia’s population is estimated to have risen to 32.58 million people in the second quarter of 2019, compared to 32.38 million in the same period last year.

Commenting on the Demographic Statistics report for the period, Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the figure comprised 29.38 million (90.2 per cent) citizens and 3.2 million (9.8 per cent) non-citizens.

“Residents who are non-citizens recorded a decline of 0.1 million people (in that period),” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Uzir said in the second quarter of 2019, the male population surpassed the female population, with the gender ratio remaining at 107 men per 100 women.

He said the male population increased to 16.83 million compared to 16.72 million in the same period last year, while the female population increased from 15.66 million to 15.75 million.

Mohd Uzir said Selangor recorded the highest population in the second quarter of 2019 with 6.53 million people while Labuan had the lowest population of 99,300.

According to him, the 0-14 years age group dropped to 7.6 million from 7.71 million in the same period last year.

Those aged 65 and over also increased from 2.09 million people to 2.19 million for the same period, he said.

According to him, the trend is in line with developed countries that are heading towards an aging population.

During the same period, Mohd Uzir said 123,102 live births were recorded, while the death toll was 42,027. — Bernama