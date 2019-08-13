Body found in search for missing Irish teen, parents brought to scene (VIDEO)

Heavy police presence is seen at the search area for missing Irish teen Nora Anne Quoirin in the jungle near Seremban August 13, 2019. — Pictures by Ahmad Zamzahuri

NILAI, Aug 13 — A body was discovered by security personnel conducting the search and rescue operation for missing Irish teenager Nora Anne Quoirin, police sources said today.

However, the body remains unidentified at the moment.

Quoirin’s parents were brought to the site of the discovery at 4.17pm.

According to the police sources, the body was found fully intact.

Negri Sembilan police chief Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop has now confirmed the discovery, which he said was from a public report received at 1.57pm of a body in the jungle around The Dusun resort from which Nora Anne went missing.

“We arrived at 2.30pm and I can confirm we found a body... white skin colour; my forensics and pathology (teams) are now checking at the scene.

“Body still intact,” he said.

Members of the search team are seen entering an area cordoned by police after the discovery of a body in the jungle near Seremban August 13, 2019.

A heavy police presence is occupying the area, with personnel from the K-9 unit, sexual crimes division, and forensics team present.

The Lucie Blackman Trust has also confirmed the discovery, adding that it “seems likely” that the body belongs to the teenager.

“At this time we cannot confirm it is Nora. However it sadly seems likely. Investigations are underway to confirm identity and cause of death,” it said in a statement.

