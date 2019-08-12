Police deploy 348 personnel as search for missing Irish teen enters Day 9

A woman walks past a poster featuring missing Irish teenager Nora Anne Quoirin in Seremban August 10, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

NILAI, Aug 12 — Police deployed 348 personnel this morning in the search and rescue (SAR) for Franco-Irish teenager Nora Anne Quoirin.

District police chief Supt Mohd Nor Marzukee Besar in a statement said the team was the largest to be mobilised so far.

He said the SAR involved the General Operations Force’s 4th Battalion, Semenyih, 3rd Battalion Senoi Praaq unit; Fire and Rescue Department; Civil Defence Force; People’s Voluntary Corps (RELA); and Sarawak Forest Department as well as Sapura and local residents.

The operation today is concentrating on Gunung Berembun, he said.

Members of a rescue team continue to search for the missing 15-year-old Franco-Irish teenager Nora Anne Quoirin near The Dusun resort in Seremban August 10, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

As of 11.15am, the weather has been cloudy and foggy with intermittent rain which would pose a challenge for the team. Members of the media have also joined the operation.

Nora Anne arrived with her family in Malaysia on August 3 for a two-week vacation at a resort in Pantai.

The 15-year-old who her family reportedly said had learning difficulties was found missing from her room at 8am the following day. — Bernama