Marine police nab two for fish bombing in Semporna

SEMPORNA, Aug 10 — Marine police (PPM) have arrested two men suspected of fishing with explosives.

Sabah Region 4 PPM commander ACP Mohamad Pajeri Ali said the men aged 28 and 22 were detained at 1.30 pm yesterday following information obtained by the Semporna Marine Intelligence Unit on fish bombing activities near Kampung Tobo-Tobo

“Semporna PPM seized a boat and its 22-year-old skipper from Kampung Bangau Bangau here with a 28-year-old crew also from the same village.

“On inspecting the boat, police found about five kilogrammes of fish caught from their bombing activities,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohamad Pajeri said the two men and the confiscated assets worth RM9,306 including the boat were brought to the Semporna PPM operation headquarters for further actions.

According to him, the case would be investigated under Section 26 (1)(c) of the Fisheries Act 1985 which provides for a maximum fine of RM20,000 and a maximum jail term of two years upon conviction. — Bernama