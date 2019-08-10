In Aidiladha message, MACC chief says sacrifices must be made in interest of corruption-free society

MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya speaks during an event in Putrajaya August 6, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 10 — Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Latheefa Koya today called on all Malaysians to continue making sacrifices in fighting corruption and building a corruption-free society.

In conveying MACC’s greetings to Muslims in conjunction with Aidiladha, which falls tomorrow, she said Malaysians should understand the true meaning of sacrifice, as opposed to performing sacrificial rituals just for the sake of doing so.

In this context, she urged all Malaysians to stay vigilant to prevent elements of corruption from entering all aspects of their lives, including when performing deeds of sacrifice during Aidiladha or Haj pilgrimage.

She expressed the hope that this year’s celebrations would be conducted peacefully and happily. — Bernama