PM to chair meeting over Causeway congestion, says Muhyiddin

Vehicles travel along the causeway between Singapore and Malaysia (top) at the Woodlands Checkpoint in Singapore, May 5, 2015. — Reuters pic

MUAR, Aug 9 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is to chair a special meeting to discuss solutions to the traffic congestion on the Johor Causeway, Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said today.

He said the meeting will be held on August 22.

“The Home Ministry has been given the responsibility to prepare a working paper on some proposals to address the problem,” he told reporters here after handing over cows for the Aidiladha sacrificial slaughter for his Pagoh parliamentary constituents in Taman Pagoh Jaya here.

Dr Mahathir had raised the matter of the traffic congestion with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong during the 9th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat in April. — Bernama