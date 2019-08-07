Umno, PAS to hold mega rally on Sept 13, 14 before signing cooperation charter

Umno and PAS will officially sign a cooperation charter on Sept 14. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — Tan Sri Annuar Musa today announced that Umno and PAS will hold a two-day mega rally on Sept 13 and 14 to mark the two parties’ cooperation.

The Umno secretary-general posted on his Facebook earlier today that the rally will be held at Umno’s headquarters in the Putra World Trade Centre.

“The rally is open to everyone. All races, political parties, civil society and individuals are welcomed to join the rally.

“It will be held in the spirit of unity and cooperation.

“The theme colour during the rally will be white, hopefully all Ummah from all over the country will wear white on Sept 13 and 14 as a sign of support,” he said.

Umno and PAS have forged a close relationship after the last general election and have joined forces in several by-elections since then.

It was reported last month that Umno and PAS will officially sign a cooperation charter on Sept 14.

In a media statement jointly issued by both parties, Umno and PAS had arrived at a consensus to cooperate with one another and will sign a joint charter and a memorandum of understanding which have been formulated by a joint committee set up prior to this.

Both parties have decided that the charter will be signed by the presidents of both parties.

According to the statement signed by Annuar Musa and PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan, the historical ceremony will be attended by all Umno and PAS’ leaders nationwide.