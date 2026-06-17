KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) has set up a special team and system to monitor attempts to access its FIFA World Cup 2026 broadcasts from outside the country via the RTMKlik platform, including through Virtual Private Networks (VPNs).

Director-General of Broadcasting Ashwad Ismail said that continuous monitoring is carried out with strategic technological partners to ensure that tournament broadcasts can only be viewed within Malaysia, in line with the broadcasting rights agreement with the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA).

“We consistently implement geoblocking, which is part of our agreement with FIFA.

“Our technical team monitors the situation around the clock, and enhancements are made to the RTMKlik backend system regularly to ensure that World Cup content on RTMKlik cannot be accessed from outside Malaysia,” he told reporters after appearing as a guest on ‘The Nation with Jessy Chahal’ programme at Wisma Bernama here today.

Ashwad said the measure also aims to ensure the smooth broadcast of all 104 matches through RTM and its official broadcast partner, Unifi TV, while maintaining the stability of the digital platform throughout the tournament.

Elaborating on VPNs, he said that despite attempts to bypass the RTMKlik system, continuous reinforcement measures have made it more secure, ensuring that viewers in Malaysia can continue to enjoy high-quality broadcasts.

He added that for the 2026 edition, the government secured broadcasting rights for all 104 matches, 94 live and 10 delayed telecasts, with an allocation of RM26.2 million, compared to RM33 million for only 41 matches during the 2022 edition.

“Of course, we can do better. This is a new experience for RTM after more than 20 years of handling World Cup broadcasts.

“I take this opportunity to apologise if there are any minor shortcomings, as RTM is at the forefront of handling the broadcast of all 104 matches this time,” he said.

Regarding viewership figures, Ashwad disclosed that RTMKlik has recorded an average of 1.5–2.5 million views per match, though comprehensive data will only be announced after the tournament concludes.

The 2026 World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada, kicked off in Mexico City on June 11, with the final scheduled for New Jersey on July 19. — Bernama