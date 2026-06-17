KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 – Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) has issued a formal apology to football fans following a technical glitch on its RTMKlik platform that disrupted the live broadcast of the France-Senegal World Cup match earlier today.

The disruption occurred during the first half of the 3.00 am fixture, leaving many users unable to access the stream smoothly.

In a statement today, the national broadcaster attributed the failure to an “unforeseen technical issue.” RTM confirmed that its technical team and technology providers acted immediately to restore the service as quickly as possible.

“RTM fully understands the disappointment of football fans who had been looking forward to the match.

“We greatly appreciate the patience, support, and feedback given throughout the period of disruption,” the statement read.

As the official broadcaster of the Fifa World Cup 2026, RTM is tasked with airing all 104 matches of the tournament, including 94 live broadcasts and 10 delayed telecasts.

The broadcaster stressed its commitment to providing the “best viewing experience” for Malaysians and said measures to strengthen its digital infrastructure are ongoing to prevent future recurrences.

“RTM once again apologises for any inconvenience caused and will continue to strive to ensure the smooth broadcast of all matches so they can be enjoyed by all Malaysians with better quality,” it added.

France beat Senegal 3-1 in their World Cup opener, with Kylian Mbappé scoring twice and Bradley Barcola adding the other goal.