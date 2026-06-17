KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — The allegation that between 30,000 and 60,000 students gained admission to public universities (UA) through the ‘backdoor’ is a serious accusation that could undermine public confidence in the integrity of the country’s higher education system.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir said the baseless claim not only tarnishes the reputation of public universities but also creates the perception that opportunities meant for qualified students had been taken away for financial gain.

He said such a narrative could erode public trust, particularly among parents and students currently undergoing the admission process to higher education institutions (IPTs).

“The admission system for public universities in this country is implemented through a clear, transparent mechanism based on merit and the stipulated eligibility requirements,” he said in a statement today.

Zambry said if it were true that tens of thousands of students had entered universities through unauthorised channels, those making the allegation should provide evidence and facts to support their claims.

He said such allegations must be substantiated with facts, data and a clear methodology.

“Taking this into consideration, several public universities have lodged police reports to enable investigations to be carried out.

“This action is not intended to suppress criticism or restrict freedom of speech, but rather to ensure that every allegation can be proven and addressed through the proper legal process,” he said.

He also reminded the public that freedom of speech is not a licence to spread unfounded accusations, stressing that academic arguments must be supported by facts, data and credible evidence.

Zambry said those making the allegations must take responsibility if they failed to produce solid evidence to support their statements.

He added that the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) remained open to constructive criticism aimed at improving the national education system, but excessive allegations without basis could not be left unchallenged.

He said the ministry would continue to safeguard the integrity of the nation’s higher education institutions and maintain public confidence in Malaysia’s higher education system. — Bernama