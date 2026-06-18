KAZAN, June 18 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed various aspects of bilateral cooperation, including the potential to strengthen ties in the energy sector, one of the strategic areas for both countries.

In a statement issued after the meeting, Malaysia’s Prime Minister’s Office said Anwar and Putin also discussed efforts to expand economic cooperation, including Malaysia’s appreciation of Russia’s commitment to long-term cooperation in energy and oil supplies.

“They also exchanged views on opportunities to strengthen cooperation in new technologies, cybersecurity, digitalisation, artificial intelligence (AI), modern agriculture and pharmaceuticals,” according to the statement.

The discussions also covered efforts to facilitate the movement of people through visa liberalisation, as well as exploring mechanisms to expand bilateral trade and investment using local currencies, namely the ringgit and the ruble.

“The Madani government will continue to take strategic and proactive measures to strengthen the country’s energy security, including through international cooperation that can ensure the stability, continuity and resilience of energy supplies for the benefit of the people and the nation’s prosperity,” it said.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, is in Kazan, the capital and largest city of Tatarstan, to attend the Asean-Russia Commemorative Summit from June 17 to 18. — Bernama