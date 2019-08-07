Medical, forensic reports in Perak exco’s alleged rape out after one month

Perak executive councillor Paul Yong speaks to reporters at his office at the State Secretariat Building in Ipoh July 12, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Aug 7 — Police have finally received the medical and forensic examination results of the Indonesian maid who accused Perak state executive councillor Paul Yong of rape.

Perak police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain said the results came in on Monday, adding that the reports will be sent to the state prosecution director for further action today.

“We will include the result of the medical and chemistry reports in the investigation paper and submit it to the state public prosecutor director.

“They will refer it to the attorney general,” he told reporters after the monthly gathering at the state police headquarters here.

Razarudin said that police will need to wait for feedback from Putrajaya on the next course of action.

Tronoh assemblyman Yong is accused of raping his 23-year-old Indonesian maid at his house in Meru in a police report filed on July 8.

Police arrested Yong the next day and recorded his statement before releasing him on bail.

Medical examinations were performed on both Yong and the Indonesian as part of the investigation.

The Indonesian worker is now in a “safe house” in Malaysia under the care of the Indonesian embassy.

The case has been classified under Section 376 of the Penal Code for rape.