Sabah Wildlife Dept sets up 24-hour hotline, online site for complaints

Orangutans eat fruit at the Sepilok Orang Utan Sanctuary in Sandakan February 6, 2013. — AFP pic

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 6 — The public may now forward any inquiries, reports or complaints to the Sabah Wildlife Department through phone call or online.

The hotline number is 088-254767 while the e-Complaint site could be accessed via www.wildlife.sabah.gov.my which are operational 24 hours a day.

Its director Augustine Tuuga said inquiries, reports or complaints lodged via these platforms would be attended to promptly or within 48 hours.

“With these services, it is hoped that the department would be able to serve the community more efficiently and effectively, especially in mitigating human-wildlife conflict,” he said in a statement here today

Augustine said the hotline and e-Complaint facilities were officially launched in conjunction with the state-level World Turtle Day celebrations in Sandakan on August 4. — Bernama