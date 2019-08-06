Deputy IGP: No criminal element found in case of missing Irish teen

Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Datuk Mazlan Mansor is pictured at a press conference in Bukit Aman June 17, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — The search for the missing Irish teenager with special needs, Nora Anne Quoirin, enters day three with police yet to obtain any lead on her whereabouts.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Mazlan Mansor said police have intensified search efforts and urged the public not to speculate on the nature of her disappearance as it could jeopardise ongoing investigations.

“The public is urged not to spread or share unverified information that could hamper our investigations.

“The Negri Sembilan police chief will be having daily press conferences to update the public on the operations conducted by the search team,” he said in a statement this evening.

“We have also increased our search efforts together the fire and rescue personnel, national defense unit and People’s Volunteer Corp (Rela),” he further added.

Mazlan also said the case is still being classified as a missing person, and not abduction as widely speculated on social media and reports.

Nora went missing on the morning of August 4 while holidaying at the Dusun Pantai Hill Resort in Seremban with her family.

The family, comprising a couple and three children from Ireland, had checked into the resort at 7am on August 3.

They found Nora Anne missing from her room at 8.30am the following morning.