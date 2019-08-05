Robbers ram lorry into car, escape with RM1m worth of jewellery in Ipoh

Four men, masked and armed with machetes, robbed two men of about RM1 million worth of jewellery. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

IPOH, Aug 5 — Four men, masked and armed with machetes, robbed two men of about RM1 million worth of jewellery they were transporting in two cars after ramming a lorry into one of the vehicles here early today.

The robbery took place at about 6.30am along Jalan Chin Hwa in Taman Chateau as the two men, in their 30s, were on their way to Kelantan with the jewellery of their employer, said Perak CID acting chief ACP Anuar Othman.

He said two men rammed a lorry into one of the two cars with the jewellery and the lorry driver and another man grabbed four bags containing the jewellery from the two cars.

They abandoned the lorry, stolen earlier today in Klang, and escaped with the loot in a car that had two of their accomplices, he told reporters at the scene of the robbery.

Anuar said the robbery was executed in five minutes.

He said the police had viewed a CCTV footage at the scene and were hot on the trail of the robbers.

He also said that one of the victims, who was injured, was sent to the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital here.— Bernama