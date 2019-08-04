Police say burst tyre behind fatal ambulance crash near Slim River

The police said the ambulance was ferrying the patient from Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in Ipoh to Slim River Hospital when the accident occurred. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — A burst tyre is believed to be the cause of the accident of an ambulance which left its driver and the female patient it was ferrying dead.

The accident happened at KM 368.4 of the North-South Expressway near Slim River at about 6.40am today.

Muallim police chief Supt Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said police were notified at 7am and identified the driver as Mohd Hafidz Mohd Bahari, 37, while the patient was Azizah Dolah, 66, from Sungkai.

“Preliminary investigations indicate the right rear tyre had burst causing the ambulance to skid before it slammed into the side railing and overturned,” he said in a statement here.

He said the driver suffered serious head injuries while the ventilator for the patient came off due to the impact.

He identified the three Slim River Hospital staff in the ambulance as Dr Ainaa Athirah Abdullah, 29, nurse Nur Aliesa Hashim, 28, and medical assistant Hairuazani Khairuddin, 40.

He added that only Hairuazaini suffered injuries.

Earlier, a Perak Fire and Rescue Department spokesman had said the driver died at the scene while the passenger at the Slim River Hospital.

The ambulance was ferrying the patient from the from Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (in Ipoh) to the Slim River Hospital. — Bernama