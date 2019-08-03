Missing Pulau Tenggol resort workers rescued after three days adrift at sea

Fauzi Mohamad, Muhammad Firdaus Mohd Awalluddin and Mohamad Hafiz Abd Rahim were reported missing on Wednesday while making the boat journey to deliver supplies. — Picture via Twitter/Bernamadotcom

DUNGUN, Aug 3 — The three workers of resort reported missing while on a boat journey from Jeti Aking, Seberang Pintasan to Pulau Tenggol on Wednesday, have been found safe by Thai fishermen.

Dungun deputy police chief DSP Mohamad Zohan Seman said the Dungun police headquarters received a call at 1am today from Petronas’ Bunga Orkid oil drilling platform informing the matter.

He said the engine of the trio’s boat broke down causing it to drift.

“All were in good condition when found. They informed the Thai fishermen that they were workers of a resort in Pulau Tenggol.

“The Thai fishermen brought them to the platform where they were cared for by the staff there,” he told Bernama.

Mohamad Zohan added that police were unable to ascertain where exactly the trio were found because of communication difficulties between the Thai fishermen and staff at the platform.

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency despatched an asset from Pahang at 9am to bring them back to Dungun, he said.

The platform is located 112 nautical miles from Dungun.

The trio, Fauzi Mohamad, 40; Muhammad Firdaus Mohd Awalluddin, 25; and Mohamad Hafiz Abd Rahim, 22, were reported missing while making the boat journey to deliver supplies. — Bernama