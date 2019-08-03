Airbus A220-300 lands in Malaysia on regional demonstration tour

An Airbus A220-300 of Air Baltic takes off from a runway south at Munich International Airport in Germany, April 18, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — The Airbus A220-300 passenger aircraft has arrived in Malaysia as part of its two-week demonstration tour of the Asia-Pacific region.

Airbus said the A220 Family comprises the smaller A220-100 and larger A220-300, which are the only passenger aircraft purpose-built for the 100-150 seat market.

“Its range and capacity make it ideal for carriers that want to open new regional routes out of Malaysia, or need an aircraft for lucrative but thin routes out of the country,” it said in a statement today.

The European aircraft maker said the A220 Family enabled a more cost-efficient and seamless way to connect to and from international services to both domestic and regional destinations.

“The A220 Family is ideal for airlines that need an aircraft to complement the A320 Family airliners that are already in their fleet. It also offers a lower cost per trip compared to previous generation aircraft,” it said.

The aircraft on display at Kuala Lumpur International Airport is an Airbus flight test aircraft, which featured a brand new and comfortable layout of 143 seats in a single class passenger cabin.

Malaysia is Airbus’ third-largest market in the Asia-Pacific region with airlines in Malaysia have ordered a total of 727 commercial aircraft across the company’s product line.

Beyond the company’s commercial success, Malaysia is also home to Airbus’ largest supplier base in Southeast Asia and the location of an Airbus regional customer services centre.

“Parts ‘Made in Malaysia’ are on the A320 Family, A330neo, A350 XWB, and A380, as well as the A400M military airlifter,” it said, adding that the company also has a significant presence in the country’s commercial aircraft and helicopter maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) sector. — Bernama