Johor cop nabbed for stealing colleague’s undies

JOHOR BARU, Aug 2 — A 28-year-old policeman was arrested for stealing the undergarments of his female colleague at the Kulai district police headquarters’ housing barracks in Persiaran Indahpura 4 in Kulai here today.

It was learnt that the suspect, a general duties policeman with the rank of constable, was caught by a district Criminal Investigations Department (CID) team after he was suspected to have broken into the 31-year-old female detective’s home.

An informed source said the suspect was arrested within the housing barracks where he resided following a report lodged early this morning at 2.30am by the female complainant after she found her home broken into with the missing undergarments.

“The complainant, who is a serving CID detective in the Kulai district police, also assisted investigators after she found several unknown sandal prints in her home and bedroom.

“Based on the sandal prints and also a previous online sexual harassment report lodged last month by the complainant, investigators managed to identify the suspect.

“During the arrest, investigators also seized 11 female panties, two bras and also a pair of sandals with soles that match the marks found in the complainants home from the suspect,” the source told Malay Mail today.

Initial investigations revealed that the suspect, whose wife is also a detective together with the complainant, had admitted to taking the undergarments and also illegally entering the complainant’s home several times.

“However, investigators are also in the midst of probing if the suspect was also involved in an online sexual harassment case that is linked to the complainant,” said the source.

The suspect has been remanded until August 5 pending investigations under Section 451 of the Penal Code for committing house-trespass.

Kulai police chief Superintendent Tok Beng Yeow confirmed the arrest and said police will not compromise on those who go against the law.