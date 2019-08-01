PKR senator apologises over call to protect men against ‘seduction’ towards sex crimes

During a Senate debate, the retired admiral said there should be a law to protect men from the actions, words and attire of women that he said could seduce men into committing unlawful acts. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — Senator Mohd Imran Abd Hamid apologised today for proposing a law to protect men against “seduction” leading to sexual crimes after his controversial suggestion triggered backlash from both sides of the aisle.

The PKR senator claimed his intentions were sincere and that he did not expect it would be seen as a grave mistake that was offensive to women and insulting to men.

“As such, I deeply apologise and withdraw my suggestion,” he said in a statement today.

During the Senate’s debate on the Syarie Legal Profession (Federal Territories) Bill 2019, which was passed in the Dewan Rakyat on July 15, the retired admiral said there should be a law to protect men from the actions, words and attire of women that he said could seduce men into committing unlawful acts.

He cited crimes such as incest, rape, molestations, and watching pornography as examples.

The suggestion triggered a firestorm of criticism, culminating in PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim saying yesterday he would tell Imran to retract the remarks.