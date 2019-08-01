Kit Siang urges Malaysians to heed Agong’s call for harmony

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al- Mustafa Billah Shah is pictured during his installation as King at Istana Negara July 30, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — DAP’ Lim Kit Siang urged Malaysians today to heed Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s remarks warning against incitement that could undermine and destroy the country’s harmony.

He said the King’s speech during his installation is to ensure that unity and harmony are the pillars and strength of the nation, something which is opposed by the klepto-theocracy which misuses Islam to support thievery, corruption, intolerance, bigotry, lies and falsehoods.

“Sultan Abdullah rightly warned that playing with fire will burn not only oneself but also the whole village,” Lim said in a statement.

He added that Opposition parties should compete with Pakatan Harapan on how best to make Malaysia a world-class nation where there is unity, freedom, justice, excellence and integrity and respected by the international community.

“It is most regrettable that even up to now, there are important personalities and Opposition parties who still do not feel contrite or remorseful that in the past few years, Malaysia had been the object of international ridicule and contempt for becoming a global kleptocracy.

“The Conference of Rulers had the foresight at its pre-council meeting of its 239th gathering in October 2015 to ask the government to complete the 1MDB investigations ‘as soon as possible’ and to take ‘the appropriate stern action’ against all found to be implicated,” Lim said.

Noting that the Rulers had stressed that all concerned should extend “real and sincere” cooperation so that the 1MDB investigation could achieve its objectives, he said they had also warned the “failure to give convincing clarification and answers” would lead to a “crisis of confidence”.

“But the Conference of Rulers’ statement in October 2015 came to nought, as over the course of three years, the investigations were never completed or allowed to be completed or a single implicated person taken appropriate stern action against.

“Instead those who had acted in the spirit of the call of the Conference of Rulers were prosecuted and persecuted by the authorities out to engineer a mega-cover-up of the scandal,” Lim said.