PKR senator wants law to ‘protect’ men from being ‘seduced’ into rape, incest

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — The proposed sexual harassment law should include a provision to “protect” men from being “seduced” into committing sex crimes such as rape and incest, PKR senator Mohd Imran Abd Hamid reportedly urged today.

He reportedly told the Dewan Negara that the men commit sex crimes because they are allegedly “seduced” by women’s actions and attire.

“I propose a Sexual Harassment Act to protect men from the actions, words and clothing of women, which can cause men to be seduced to the point they can commit acts such as incest, rape, molestation, [watching] pornography and likewise.

“This is important, [men] need to be protected. The actions, clothing of women can seduce us into breaking the law and causing us to be charged [with a crime],” he was quoted saying by Malaysiakini.

“I ask that the minister consider this so that the men in this country are safe, and the country is peaceful,” he reportedly added.

The Royal Navy veteran had addressed his suggestion to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa during the latter’s debate on the Syarie Legal Profession (Federal Territories) Bill 2019, which was passed in the Dewan Rakyat on July 15.

The suggestion was also supported by senate deputy president Datuk Seri Abdul Halim Abdul Samad from Umno, who said it was a “good viewpoint”.

Putrajaya is planning to table a Sexual Harassment Bill this year, following a feasibility study and consultation with NGOs and survivors of sexual harassment.