PM pledges loyalty to new King, says govt committed to Malaysia’s continued prosperity

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (centre) is pictured at Istana Negara during Sultan Abdullah’s installation as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong July 30, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — Shared prosperity of the people is the basis of the commitment of the government led by Pakatan Harapan (PH) in designing programmes and policies to make Malaysia a prosperous, dignified and independent nation, said Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The Prime Minister said the government, although in power for just about a year, has shown a high level of commitment and attained success in many matters, taking into consideration the financial position of the country inherited from the previous government.

Dr Mahathir was delivering the address of congratulations and pledge of loyalty on behalf of the people at the installation of Sultan Abdullah as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong at Istana Negara today.

“In this regard, I will continue to ensure that Your Majesty’s government does not remain satisfied with the achievements thus far.

“Efforts will be redoubled continuously to revive Malaysia to be one of the more important economic axes in Asia,” he said.

Dr Mahathir, representing all the people of the country, also expressed congratulations to Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah as the Raja Permaisuri Agong.

The Prime Minister also recorded his gratitude to the Sultan of Kelantan, Sultan Muhammad V, for his reign as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong until Jan 6 this year.

Dr Mahathir said the economic growth of the country is ongoing and initiatives are being implemented vigorously to rebuild the country to be more progressive.

He said that although the world is now in a state of economic uncertainty and geopolitical turmoil, the efforts undertaken by the government have given the people the confidence that the country can face these challenges and minimise the possible negative effects.

Dr Mahathir said national development will mean nothing if the people continue to live in hardship and marginalised from the spillover of development and, as such, the government will continue to strive harder to improve the programmes for the people’s wellbeing.

This includes efforts to reduce the cost of living by increasing the purchasing power and eliminating the income gap between classes, races and regions, he said, adding that tackling the rising prices of goods and cost of living holistically requires the cooperation of all quarters.

Dr Mahathir said that in conjunction with the first anniversary of the PH government rule, the government announced the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 which aims to ensure that all the people enjoy the nation’s economic wealth and prosperity together in a more just and equitable manner.

“This Shared Prosperity was developed to achieve several major objectives, that is to ensure that the income and wealth gap can be addressed,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the commitment to enhance efficiency, transparency, governance and integrity will be the government’s important ongoing agenda in ensuring the efficiency of the administrative machinery that has become a model for many countries and has remained at the forefront in facing the era of globalisation, information explosion as well as the Industrial Revolution 4.0.

He said measures will continue to be implemented to improve governance and integrity and eradicate corruption, including taking action against those involved in corruption and abuse of power.

“Your Majesty’s government will ensure that no one is above the law. At the same time, the principle of transparency as a check-and-balance mechanism for the government will continue to be stepped up.

“All these efforts go to show that Your Majesty’s government is very serious in addressing issues that have thus far jeopardised the well-being of the people and tarnished the image of the country at the international level,” he said.

Dr Mahathir emphasised that attention will always be given to enhance the unity among the people and, to strengthen these efforts, the Consultative Council for People’s Harmony has been set up and it will act as an independent body to advise the government on issues related to unity and social well-being. — Bernama