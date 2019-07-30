Malaysian Crime Prevention Foundation calls for review of drugs policy

MCPF vice-chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye said the review should be in line with the current trend of drug trafficking which was via online. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — The Malaysian Crime Prevention Foundation (MCPF) today called for a review of the policy on drug abuse, especially regarding enforcement, prevention and rehabilitation in order to tackle problems associated with the drug menace in a holistic and comprehensive manner.

MCPF vice-chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye said the review should be in line with the current trend of drug trafficking which was via online.

“The existing policy has been around for a long time and now the country is dealing with synthetic drugs that can be manufactured locally.

“Discussions with the National Anti-Drugs Agency and related non-governmental organisations should be held in the near future to revise the policy on drugs,” he told Bernama.

Yesterday, Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador said drug abuse in Malaysia was so rampant that the country risks turning into Colombia if the problem was not tackled. — Bernama