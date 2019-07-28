Dr M says not being contradictory over PKR sex video scandal

Mahathir denies taking contradictory stands over sex allegations affecting a past and a current member of his Cabinet. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has shot down claims of having contradictory stands over sex allegations affecting a past and a current member of his Cabinet .

He touched on this matter in an article posted on his blogsite, Chedet. Titled Contradiction, it reads:

"1. have been accused of contradicting my own stand in my response towards alleged sexual improprieties affecting a member of my Cabinet in 1998 and the on-going sex video issue linking another member of my current Cabinet.

2. There is no contradiction.

3. The action taken in 1998 was not based on the video clip. That came later. The court had already made its decision. The subsequent videos did not influence the court or anyone else. It did not influence me.

4. In this recent case, the video came first. Obviously it is an attempt to blacken the name of the particular person in order to blight his future.

5. If I were to take the action expected of me I would become an accessory to the plot. I have no intention to become the instrument of the plotters. I will not be a part of such dirty politics. — Bernama