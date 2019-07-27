TM offers special rates for Streamyx users

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo (3rd right) receives the ‘Better Internet’ plan from TM group chairman Rosli Man (4th left) at the launch of the Kembara Digital Malaysia 2019 roadshow at Bulatan Sultan Azlan Shah in Meru, Ipoh July 27, 2019. — Bernama pic

IPOH, July 27 — Existing users of TM’s 8Mbps Streamyx plan have to pay only RM69 a month from September compared to RM160 currently, says TM group chairman Rosli Man.

He said for new users, the monthly rate would be RM89.

“We at TM are very concerned about complaints by users. We hope with this offer, those Streamyx users who have left will return to us,’’ he said at a media conference after the launch of the Kembara Digital Malaysia (KDM) 2019 roadshow at Bulatan Sultan Azlan Shah in Meru here today.

The event, inaugurated by state Communications, Multimedia, NGOs and Cooperatives Development committee chairman Hasnul Zulkarnain Abd Munaim, was also attended by Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

Rosli said 973,000 Unifi users have successfully upgraded their existing internet speed, adding TM will address the limitations of the copper broadband network through various technologies such as fibre, to be implemented in stages until 2021. — Bernama