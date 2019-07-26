Ministry moots ‘tourist police’ for Visit Malaysia Year 2020 campaign

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya on February 27, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

JITRA, July 26 — The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture plans to form a ‘tourist police’ team in conjunction with the Visit Malaysia Year 2020 to enhance the security of tourists arriving in the country.

Its minister, Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi, said the ministry would be meeting with the Home Ministry in the near future to discuss the proposal.

“I will discuss with the Home Ministry about the roles and (potential) members of the tourist police team,” he told reporters after attending the opening of ’Oghang’ Kedah Festival officiated by Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Mahathir here today.

He said the members of the tourist police team would be stationed in each state especially in popular tourist spots.

Meanwhile, the minister refuted claims that Malaysia was among the worst in Asia for solo female travellers as claimed by an independent travel blog based in Australia, Asher & Lyric.

Mohamaddin said so far his ministry had never received any complaints or official reports on the matter.

“Our country can be said to be one of the safest to visit. In fact, I have never received such complaints,” he said.

Meanwhile, on the ‘Oghang’ Kedah Festival, Mukhriz said art and culture were among the elements that could attract tourists and thus increase the income of the people and the state.

“This include performances, lifestyle, culture, food and beverage, heritage, architecture, handicrafts, hospitality and all the elements that characterise the lifestyle of the community at any given destination,” he said. — Bernama