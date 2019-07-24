Perak DAP chief demands ex-MB Zambry apologise for ‘dictatorship’ tweet

Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming holds up a printout of former Perak mentri besar Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir’s Twitter post at a press conference in Ipoh July 25, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, July 24 — Former Perak mentri besar Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir has been given 24 hours to apologise for a critical tweet over a motion made in the state assembly, deny making the “dictatorship” remark, or face disciplining from the state Rights and Privileges Committee.

Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming called the tweet concerning the passage of a motion to compel all lawmakers to declare their assets slanderous, disrespectful and insulting to the state legislative assembly speaker Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham.

“The motion to compel all assemblymen to declare asset is approved by the assembly, and not the speaker.

“So unless he can deny that it is his tweet, he should apologise in the next 24 hours, or face action by the Rights and Privileges Committee,” Nga told a press conference here, referring to Zambry.

Nga also urged Slim assemblyman Datuk Kushairi Abdul Talib to apologise as well for re-tweeting Zambry’s post.

Zambry called yesterday the worst day of the Perak legislative assembly when Ngeh ruled that assemblymen must declare their assets to him as the speaker.

“We debated that the assets should be declared to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission alone and not the speaker as he is a politician, and also made suggestions for a bipartisan committee to discuss matters.

“But all of it was handled in a dictatorship manner,” the tweet on Zambry’s official Twitter account read.

The asset declaration motion was proposed by Pasir Berdamar assemblyman R.N. Terence Naidu, and was approved in the House.

A screen capture showing the Twitter post by former Perak mentri besar Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir.

However, Opposition lawmakers from Barisan Nasional and PAS questioned the necessity to separately declare their assets, and that of their family, to the state speaker when they are already submitting their forms to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

Ngeh took note of the controversial tweet just before he adjourned the Perak assembly yesterday, calling it defamatory.

He pointed out that the motion was approved by the assembly through a vote, and not by him.

“There are laws, rules and regulations in place, and it not right to challenge the sovereignty of the assembly.

“I hope the necessary will be carried out by those involved, otherwise further action will be taken,” Ngeh said.