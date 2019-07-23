Infected eczema causes Perak MB to hobble into state legislative assembly on crutches

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu walking with crutches to the state legislative assembly in Ipoh July 23, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, July 23 — Sporting only one shoe and a pair of crutches, Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu was a sight to behold as he hobbled into the state legislative assembly here today.

His shoeless left foot appeared swollen and bandaged. He also had gauze wrapped around his left hand.

The cause? A mild case of eczema infection on his left leg, according to his office.

“Due to the infection, he needs to undergo antibiotic treatments for three days and advised by the doctor to rest in the hospital.

“However, he will still attend the second day state assembly sitting tomorrow (July 24) and will continue to carry out his other official duties,” the Mentri Besar’s Office said in a statement.

Dressed in a dark blue suit, Ahmad Faizal was seen smiling and chatting with several assemblymen and other government officers as he made his way in crutches to the House.