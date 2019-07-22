Malaysia will bid to keep international civil aviation seat

Transport Minister Anthony Loke speaks at the high-tea reception with ambassadors and high commissioners at Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Kuala Lumpur July 22, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — Anthony Loke said today the government will submit its bid to retain its seat on the United Nations’ (UN) main decision making body for civil aviation arm — the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) council.

Addressing a group of ambassadors and high commissioners, the transport minister had asked for their support and votes to ensure that Malaysia remains the representative for the Asia Pacific region.

“On this note, it gives me great pleasure to announce that the Government of Malaysia has decided to submit its candidacy for the upcoming election of the Council of ICAO in PArt III for the term 2019 — 2022 at the 40th Session of the ICAO Assembly which will be held in September this year.

“It is my hope that our esteemed peers from various countries represented today will endorse for Malaysia’s continued membership on the Council of ICAO.

“In the running for the election, I would humbly request ICAO Member States’ to support and vote for Malaysia to retain its seat on the Council of ICAO under Part III for the term 2019 — 2022,” said Loke.

The ICAO General Assembly will be held from September 28 to October 14 in Montreal Canada.

The country have been an ICAO member since May 7, 1958.

The Malaysian delegation will be led by Loke and accompanied by government officials as well as aviation industry players.

Should Malaysia succeed, it will be the nation’s fifth consecutive term on the council after first being elected to represent the region in 2007.

In the last round of elections in 2016, the country received 129 out of 172 votes cast by eligible voting member states at the 39th ICAO General Assembly.