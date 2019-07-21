Motorcyclist dies, run over by fellow bikers and car

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — A motorcyclist crashed his machine into the rear of a lorry before being run over by the motorcycles of two friends in tow and a car at KM 430.4 of the North-South Highway near Bukit Berunting about 2.30am today.

Hulu Selangor acting police chief DSP Azman Ab Rahman said Mohammad Fakrurraziq Eddy Izzudin, 18, who was riding a Yamaha 13LC died at the scene.

He said that his friends, aged 18 and 19, were riding a Yamaha 125Z and Yamaha Lagenda respectively and that a Nissan Sentra trailing behind also hit the victim and his two friends, who sustained injuries.

The victim’s body was sent to Kuala Kubu Bharu Hospital. The two friends were also sent to the same hospital. — Bernama