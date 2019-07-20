Singapore High Court dismisses procedural application by Pannir Selvam who got last-minute stay of execution

Convicted drug mule Pannir Selvam Pranthaman, who won a stay of execution in May, lost a procedural application in the High Court yesterday. ― TODAY file pic

SINGAPORE, July 20 — The High Court yesterday dismissed a procedural application by convicted Malaysian drug mule Pannir Selvam Pranthaman, who was granted an eleventh-hour stay of execution two months ago.

His lawyers had applied for discovery and leave to serve interrogatories, in a hearing behind closed doors on Friday morning before Justice See Kee Oon.

Discovery refers to a legal procedure where parties reveal to each other documentary evidence that has a bearing upon issues in the case.

They can do so through interrogatories, which are a formal set of written questions served on the other party to clarify matters of fact. The questions can also help to determine in advance what facts will be presented, should a trial be held over the matter.

But Pannir failed in this application. The Attorney General's Chambers (AGC) said in a press release that Pannir’s other application, for leave to commence a judicial review against the Government on various matters, was adjourned to a later date.

He has one week to file an application if he wishes to seek leave to appeal Friday’s decision, the AGC added.

Deputy Chief Prosecutor Francis Ng appeared on behalf of the AGC on Friday. Pannir is represented by Mr Too Xing Ji and Mr Lee Ji En from BMS Law LLC.

The case

The 31-year-old Malaysian was convicted in 2017 of trafficking 51.84g of diamorphine, also known as heroin, into Singapore through Woodlands Checkpoint in September 2014.

He was sentenced to the mandatory death penalty after the public prosecutor did not issue him a certificate of substantial assistance.

On May 23 this year, a day before he was due to hang, the Court of Appeal granted Pannir’s appear for a stay of his execution.

Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon, who heard the case with Judges of Appeal Judith Prakash and Steven Chong, noted that Pannir was told of his date of execution and President Halimah Yacob’s rejection of his clemency petition only a week in advance. This left him with little time to get legal advice on his options, and he should be given the chance to do so, the judges said.

His lawyers said then that they intend to challenge the rejection of the clemency petition, by way of judicial review. ― TODAY