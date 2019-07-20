Odour pollution: Sungai Selangor Water Treatment Plant resumes operations, restoration underway

The unexpected water disruption resulted in the plans for the repair works on the Sungai Selangor Phase 1 Water Treatment Plant scheduled on July 23 to be postponed. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR. July 20 — Syarikat Bekalan Air Selangor (Syabas) has resolved the water disruption caused by odour pollution at the Phases 1, 2 and 3 of the Sungai Selangor Water Treatment Plant and Rantau Panjang Water Treatment Plant.

Syabas said they are still in the process of raising and stabilising the reservoir levels and pressure in the distribution system and supply restoration process is underway in stages.

“Based on the monitoring, at 6am, the restoration percentage of the total area is still low, which is at 19% and we are not able to provide water restoration estimates at the moment,” Syabas customer relationship and communication department head Abdul Raof Ahmah said in a statement this morning.

He said the Air Selangor Water Quality Unit, in collaboration with Hulu Selangor District Council, have carried out an investigation to identify the source of pollution.

“The investigations showed that the high level of odour originated from Sungai Liam, Batang Kali, Hulu Selangor.

“Relevant enforcement agencies will make a public announcement with regards to the pollution from the area,” he said.

Abdul Raof said Syabas will activate 16 Local Service Centres (LSCs) and 17 Public Water Taps from 9am to distribute relief water supply to affected customers.

Repair works on the Sungai Selangor Phase 1 Water Treatment Plant which was scheduled for July 23 has been postponed due to the unexpected water disruption yesterday.

The odour pollution was detected at the three locations yesterday afternoon, which led to the plant's temporary closure, affecting 1,133 areas and 1,166,842 consumsers in Kuala Lumpur, Petaling, Klang/Shah Alam, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Gombak and Kuala Langat.

A code red emergency was then activated, with the Selangor state government, National Water Services Commission (SPAN) and state disaster unit notified about the matter.

Members of the public may obtain the latest information and status updates through the company’s website, Air Selangor smartphone application, or via Facebook and Twitter.