Mukhriz: 79 out of 80 proposed amendments in Bersatu constitution passed with majority support

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir speaks during Bersatu special assembly, at Malaysia Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS), Serdang July 20, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

SERDANG, July 20 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu’s deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said 79 of the 80 proposed amendments to the party’s constitution has been passed with a majority of support.

“The amendments were made to ensure the party follows the times. It touches upon various things including the responsibilities of each member, be it the branch, division, state and even Supreme Council level,” Mukhriz said during a press conference after the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) at the Malaysian Agro Exposition Park Serdang today.

Other amendments included the powers of the disciplinary and appeal board, the meeting order for all levels of Bersatu, and a document on ethics and the code of conduct for its members.

When asked about the one amendment which failed to pass, he said it concerned membership but declined to say more.

“It was not approved, so I do not want to elaborate on that.

“There was some heated debate on the One Man, One Vote system, which we allowed delegates to voice their opinions, concerns and objections, since we uphold the democratic process,” Muhkriz said.

Although it was eventually approved for the branch and division levels, he said the party decided not to implement it for the Supreme Council.

“This is for practical reasons. You see, if it were to be the case, all members must meet on the same day at the same place.

“In such a situation, there will not be anybody left to do other tasks such as handle matters pertaining the Election Commission,” Mukhriz said.

The EGM also permitted the Supreme Council to postpone internal elections for up to 18 months from the date it was meant to be held.

“We now have the authority to extend it, but whether we are going to do so is another matter as it will be up to the council’s discretion.

“Certain things need to be done, such as cleaning up the member rolls. It is an ongoing process, and if we can complete it this year we may be able to hold the elections by the end of 2019,” he said.

Mukhriz added that should the party elections take place next year, he is aiming to ensure it will happen no later than June.

The 79 amendments will be forwarded by Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Marzuki Yahya to the Registrar of Societies for their approval.