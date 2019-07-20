Dr M: I will keep my promise to serve, no matter what others say

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during Bersatu special assembly, at Malaysia Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS), Serdang July 20, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

SERDANG, July 20 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today that he will hold to his pledge to lead the country no matter what, despite what others have to say.

He was referring to the remarks by author Shahbudin Husin, who said on Wednesday that the actions of some in persuading Dr Mahathir to continue on as prime minister is tantamount to “torture”.

“I have made my promise, and I keep my promises. Whatever someone else says is their opinion, not mine,” Dr Mahathir said during the press conference following Parti Pribumi Bersatu’s extraordinary general meeting at the Malaysian Agro Exposition Park Serdang.

Shahbudin, who wrote the book Anwar PM ke-8, said the best time for the transfer of power was after two years of taking office, by which time Dr Mahathir will be 95 years old.

In June, the prime minister said during an interview with CNBC that he does not intend to go on for more than three years. However, he later clarified he did not say that, but instead said he needed a period to rectify things.