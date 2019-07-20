All state chiefs except three have signed letter of pledge backing Anwar, says Terengganu PKR chief

Terengganu PKR chief Azan Ismail says all state chiefs except three have signed letter of pledge backing Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PORT DICKSON, July 20 — To date, 11 PKR state chiefs have signed a letter of support backing Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who has come under fire from allies over a sex scandal conspiracy except three; Perak PKR chief Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak, the party’s Selangor chief, Amirudin Shaari and now former Johor PKR chief Hassan Abdul Karim.

Hassan did not sign the letter, as he had already vacated his position.

Terengganu PKR chief Azan Ismail confirmed the matter to Malay Mail.

He said the other PKR chiefs have been trying to contact Amirudin but have not been able to reach him.

“We have been calling him but he has not been answering our calls, at least until now, and he is also not here today, so far,” Azan said.

“Farhash definitely backs Anwar, but he is just not able to personally sign the letter,” he added.

Farhash who Anwar’s political secretary, is currently under police remand and therefore is not able to personally sign the letter of support, Azan pointed out.

