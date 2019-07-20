Absent from PKR retreat again, Azmin takes to Twitter to acknowledge Anwar’s acceptance on sex video outcome

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali speaks to the media after launching the Graduan Aspire Career Fair at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre July 13, 2019. — Bernama pic

PORT DICKSON, July 20 — PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali took to Twitter earlier acknowledging his party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s statement, in which the latter said he was pleased with police findings on the sex video series implicating Azmin.

Azmin who is a no-show at his party leaders retreat here today at the Lexis Hibiscus resort, also did not turn up for the programme which kick-started yesterday.

“After going through the full statement of YB @anwaribrahim this afternoon, I take note of his stand, accepting the investigation findings which was announced by the IGP, that I was not involved in the video which became a defamatory material.

“I also take note of the resolution that stern action will be taken against leaders and party members who are involved in spreading the video. This is in line with my firm stand from the start, that gutter politics within the party must be fought till the end,” the Economic Affairs Minister tweeted.

Earlier today, Anwar said that his party would not make any decisions against Azmin, pending ongoing investigations into a series of sex videos implicating him.

“I said it’s up to the police to continue with their investigations, but at least as a party, me personally, and as a party, we are glad that at least it’s been negative. So we are not pre-empting anything else, but we are saying, that we view this positively.

“To be specific, I’m making reference to the Inspector-General of Police’s (IGP) statement, that the facial recognition process is negative, and the person in the video cannot be linked to the individual meant,” he added.

Police investigations are ongoing over the sex video scandal, but the IGP on Thursday clarified that Cybersecurity Malaysia’s analysis on the video found that there is a high likelihood of the video being authentic but that the facial recognition process returned negative results on those seen in the video.

The IGP had also said the police’s investigation has shown that a leader of a political party had led a notorious pact to embarrass and tarnish an individual’s reputation via a video created by quarters that were hired with hundreds of thousands of ringgit.

After the IGP’s statement, Azmin’s supporters are expected to hold a ceremony this Sunday for thanksgiving prayers over his alleged victory in rejecting politics using slander in the sex video scandal, PKR Wanita chief has confirmed.

According to local daily Sinar Harian, Haniza Talha explained that the event was being organised after the situation had seemingly cooled down in the wake of the sex video scandal that was alleged to have implicated Azmin.

She reportedly said the event was also aimed at showing that the method of using sex videos to bring down an individual is an outdated approach, besides noting that the sex video scandal was taking up police resources.