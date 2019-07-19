Tiger roaming Terengganu village caught, one more still at large

A video of the tigers strolling casually in Kampung Besul, Bukit Besi, went viral over social media. — Picture via Twitter/Bernamadotcom

PETALING JAYA, July 19 — The Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) has captured one of the two tigers that were spotted strolling casually in a village in Dungun, Terengganu yesterday.

Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Dr A. Xavier Jayakumar confirmed that one of the tigers has been caught and in safe hands.

“The tiger is in good health. It is currently under the supervision of a veterinary officer as well as Perhilitan staff and is expected to be transferred to the National Wildlife Rescue Centre (in Sungkai, Perak) as soon as possible,” he said in a statement that was posted on the department’s Facebook page today.

However, the statement did not explain how the tiger was found, sedated and captured today.

Xavier said search efforts for the remaining tiger, believed to still be in a forest nearby, are still ongoing.

He urged members of the public to be wary and notify Perhilitan if they come across the tiger.

Yesterday, two adult tigers were spotted strolling casually around Kampung Besul, Bukit Besi in Dungun.

The wild cats’ antics were earlier captured on video and went viral over social media.

Terengganu Perhilitan director Dr Abdul Malek Mohd Yusof said his department was investigating the sightings after receiving a report regarding the presence of the tigers.

He reportedly said that based on the tigers’ tame behaviour, the department believes that the tigers were set free to wander into the jungle by their owner before they got lost and entered the village.