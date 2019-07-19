Immigration Dept busts fake Vietnamese work permit syndicate

Vietnamese passports and other travel documents are pictured during a media conference in Putrajaya July 19, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PUTRAJAYA, July 19 — The Immigration Department has busted an immigration stamp falsification syndicate in Kuala Lumpur with the arrest of five people.

Its director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said police raided a condominium shortly after midnight yesterday in Sungai Besi following a tip-off.

“Two men and three women were apprehended as the suspected masterminds behind the Immigration stamp falsification. Two of the women, aged 51 and another aged 46, who is her sister, are believed to be the ones in charge,” he said in a statement.

The syndicate conducted its activities around KL and Selangor, targeting Vietnamese nationals facing trouble returning to their homeland.

“Many of its clients entered the country on social visit passes but did not return after those passes expired. Instead they stayed on to work illegally.

“The syndicate charged RM500 per person for a stamp on the passport, which is valid for 30 days,” Khairul said.

Khairul said during the raid, the suspects threatened to injure an Immigration officer using a meat cleaver, before being successfully subdued.

“Eight falsified department security stamps were found, as well as one laptop, 61 Vietnamese passports and a Toyota Avanza.

“The suspects have been detained under Section 55D of the Immigration Act 1959/1963 for falsifying a pass or endorsement.

“They are also detained under Section 56(1)(i) of the same act for using falsified passes and Section 12(1)f) of the Passport Act 1966 for possessing passports issued for the use of others without valid permission. All the suspects are being held at the Immigration Detention Depot in KLIA,” Khairul said.