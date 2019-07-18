Malaysia ranked top in SE Asia for press freedom, PM says

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the index places Malaysia at 123 out of 145 countries in the world. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, July 18 — Malaysia is ranked first among Southeast Asian countries in the 2019 World Press Freedom Index, said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The index places Malaysia at 123 out of 145 countries in the world, he said.

This is Malaysia’s achievement as a result of the government commitment to the prevention of corruption, he said after chairing a meeting of the Special Cabinet Committee on Anti-Corruption here today.

“The commitment of the government of today in placing the prevention of corruption as a priority agenda has yielded results,” he said.

Dr Mahathir said the National Anti-Corruption Plan (NACP) that has seen implementation for almost six months showed positive reaction as well as the confidence of the people and the international community in the seriousness of the government in addressing corruption, integrity and governance issues. — Bernama