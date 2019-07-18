Kampung Baru Development Plan to be submitted next week, minister says

Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun said the Rural Development Ministry was still waiting for the presentation by the Kampong Bharu Development Corporation. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — The Kampong Bharu Development Corporation (PKB) will present the Kampung Baru Development Plan to the Rural Development Ministry next week, said its minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun.

“We have a planning framework made... the presentation by the Kampong Bharu Development Corporation was supposed to be held two weeks ago but was postponed to next week,” she told reporters when asked about the development of the golden triangle area.

Rina, who is also Titiwangsa member of Parliament, said the ministry was still waiting for the presentation by the corporation.

She was speaking to reporters after the handing over of donations to schools in the Titiwangsa parliamentary constituency, here today. As many as 33 schools received donations comprising nine Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan, 14 Sekolah Kebangsaan, four national type Chinese (SJKC) and Tamil (SJKT) schools and six Religious Schools.

In another development, Rina reiterated her stand that she would contest to retain the post of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Srikandi chief at the party’s upcoming elections.

“I, as Srikandi Bersatu chief will certainly defend the post, there is still more work to be done for the development of women that I will continue,” he said.

Earlier, Bersatu chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, reportedly said Bersatu would hold an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on Saturday (July 20) to make amendments to the party’s constitution.

Dr Mahathir was reported as saying the amendments were necessary to correct some ‘shortcomings’ and to make the party’s administration run more smoothly. — Bernama