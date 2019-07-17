Quit over sex video scandal? ‘Look in the mirror’, Azmin tells Anwar

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali speaks to reporters at the Parliament lobby in Kuala Lumpur July 17, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim should mind his own affairs instead of commenting on the sex video scandal which is part of an official police investigation, Datuk Seri Azmin Ali has said.

This comes after the PKR president called for his own deputy to resign as federal minister if he is indeed found to be the other man in the viral sex video.

When asked to comment on Anwar’s remarks, Azmin said that the Port Dickson MP should instead practise self-reflection.

“Read my lips, tell him to look at the man in the mirror,” said Azmin briefly to the press when met at the Parliament lobby today.

But Anwar had also agreed with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who separately told reporters today that any minister accused of wrongdoing can carry on until proven guilty.

The PKR leader noted that Dr Mahathir’s latest remark was a departure from his defence of Azmin when the scandal first broke.

Earlier this week, PKR information chief Datuk Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin had also called for leaders who are implicated in scandals to go on leave.

This drew a response from Azmin who asked Shamsul not to be a “hypocrite”.