Pig farmers given two months to improve biosecurity, prevent African Swine Fever, deputy minister says

Deputy Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Sim Tze Tzin said the ministry had instructed the Department of Veterinary Services to begin enforcement activities after two months to give enough time to the farmers to implement the measures.— Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

SEPANG, July 17 — Swine breeders nationwide have been given two months to improve biosecurity on their farms in an effort to prevent the spread of African Swine Fever (ASF), although Malaysia is still reported to be free of the disease.

Deputy Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Sim Tze Tzin said the ministry had instructed the Department of Veterinary Services to begin enforcement activities after two months to give enough time to the farmers to implement the measures.

“This is to protect them and the industry. With the necessary measures, their farms will be unlikely to get ASF,” he told reporters after a here today.

Sim said among the steps to improve farm biosecurity is to ensure that farm perimetre fences were in good condition, workers entering pig farms wore clean clothes, and that their wellington boots were dipped in disinfectants.

“Farmers are prohibited from using food waste, especially swine products as feeds for pigs,” he said.

Apart from that, lorries transporting swine feed and pigs should be disinfected, while farm owners should avoid visiting farms in countries affected by the disease.

Sim said farmers who failed to improve biosecurity at their farms could possibly face fines or have their license revoked.

He also warned that if ASF entered Malaysia, it would likely stay for a long time, adding that the virus came on and off in Europe for about 40 years and in Spain, it took about 20 years to remove the virus entirely. — Bernama