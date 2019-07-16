Anwar demands probe on Wan Ji's claim of prison warden assault

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim says the Home Affairs Ministry must act upon Muslim preacher Wan Ji Wan Hussin’s allegation that he was assaulted by a warden at the Kajang Prison. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — The Home Affairs Ministry must act upon Muslim preacher Wan Ji Wan Hussin’s allegation that he was assaulted by a warden at the Kajang Prison while seeking a stay of his sentence for sedition, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

The PKR president also urged the Prison Department to respond to Wan Ji’s allegation made via a YouTube video on July 14.

“All claims have to be investigated thoroughly and I believe the Home Affairs Ministry will act accordingly,” Anwar told a press conference in Parliament lobby here today.

Anwar said he was never physically assaulted during his time at Sungai Buloh Prison, but stressed that rules must be observed.

The politician had previously been imprisoned over sodomy convictions but has since received a royal pardon.

