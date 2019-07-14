Don’t use Umno as a ‘shield,’ Khairy tells Najib

Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin speaks during a Bicara Minda session in Shah Alam on April 29, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — Umno lawmaker Khairy Jamaluddin has urged party leaders to not use the party as a “shield” against court proceedings they are facing, Malaysikini reported today.

In reference to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, Khairy made the appeal as he said many Umno members are innocent of the alleged crimes.

“Ladies and gentlemen. It is not that I don't respect Najib... He adopted me as a cabinet minister... I do owe him gratitude.

“But my appeal is: Do not use the party as a personal shield because those in the lower rung are innocent. Millions of Umno members are innocent.

“I was a minister. I know of the mistakes and I apologise to the people of Malaysia,” the news portal quoted Khairy to have said at the Padang Rengas Umno division AGM today.

Khairy had made the appeal following Najib’s appointment as the Barisan Nasional advisory board chairman last week, adding that said Najib was facing multiple serious criminal charges in court.

Khairy had also denied that he had kept mum over Najib’s past decisions as alleged by certain critics.

“I don't like chest-thumping, but I have to let you know — not once or twice, but many times — Nazri and I have voiced out and criticised decisions in cabinet,” said Khairy, referring to the Padang Rengas MP and division chief Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz.

Khairy was the former Umno Youth chief and youth and sports minister while Nazri was the former tourism, arts, and culture minister during the previous BN administration.

“In fact, I've met Najib one-on-one. I told him, if the 1MDB issue is not resolved, if we do not apprehend Jho Low, bad things will come to us,” said Khairy, claiming that his concerns over the matter were ignored.

On Wednesday, Khairy had told the media he was “not so happy where he is” following Najib’s appointment as an advisor the day before.

Just Monday, Khairy said he was content with being in the Opposition party, following the invitation by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) youth chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul to join the ruling party.