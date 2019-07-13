Disaster operation control centre in Pasir Gudang closed

Hazmat personnel from the Johor Baru Emergency Medical Rescue Service (EMRS) are seen at Sekolah Agama Taman Mawar in Pasir Gudang June 20, 2019. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, July 13 — The Disaster Operation Control Centre (PKTK) which was opened in Pasir Gudang, following breathing difficulties and vomiting experienced by students here due to suspected air pollution since June 20, has closed at noon on Thursday.

State Health, Culture and Heritage Committee chairman Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar said the closure of the control centre at Level 4, Aqabah Tower, was carried out following an improved situation in Pasir Gudang.

“However, the Pasir Gudang Municipal Council (MPPG) has been directed by the Johor Bahru District Officer to set up an Emergency Assistance Unit which would be activated immediately to address the situation if there is a recurrence,” he said in a statement here, last night.

Mohd Khuzzan said as at 4pm, there were no new cases reported.

He said on overall, air quality monitoring conducted by the Department of Environment (DoE) last week found the condition has improved and air readings were normal. — Bernama