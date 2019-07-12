E-hailing drivers granted three-month grace period to comply with new regulations

Transport Minister Anthony Loke speaks to reporters during a press conference in Putrajaya July 12, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke today announced a three-month deadline extension for e-hailing drivers to comply with new regulations set for the industry.

Loke make the announcement in a press conference today, after the weekly Cabinet meeting in Putrajaya.

“The Cabinet members today decided that enforcement of rules for the e-hailing service providers which begins today, will be executed via a soft-landing approach.

“This means that all e-hailing service drivers who are yet to comply with the set rules by the government, are allowed to continue their operations for three months beginning today,” Loke said.

He said that the ministry and the Road Transport Department (RTD) will also enforce the new regulations by educating e-hailing drivers.

